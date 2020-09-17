LPD: Person causes $100 in damage after defecating in downtown parking garage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a person recently caused $100 in damage after defecating in a downtown parking garage.

Around 9:47 a.m. on Monday officers were dispatched to Center Park Garage, on N Street, in between S 11th and S 12th Streets in downtown, for a report of vandalism.

LPD said officers spoke with employees who reported that someone had been defecating in the elevator lobbies on a number of floors.

Officers said it caused $100 in damage.

Using surveillance video, LPD said officers identified the person responsible, made contact with them and advised the person they were not allowed in any Park and Go buildings.

LPD said no citations were issued and that officers worked with community partners connecting the person to resources.

