LPD: Woman steals car, says she was tired of walking

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a woman who stole a car and explained to officers that she took it because she was tired of walking.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, LPD officers responded to a report of an auto-theft in an area of S 16th Street, near A Street.

Responding officers spoke with a 25-year old man who told officers that his car had been stolen.

A few hours later, around 9:25 p.m., officers were dispatched on a disturbance call to an area near E Street, near S 13th Street, where officers saw a number of people standing around the stolen car.

LPD said 28-year-old Mary G. Nyembo was one of the people standing near the car and had the car key in her possession.

Officers said Nyembo explained that she’d taken the car after finding it unlocked with a key inside because she was tired of walking.

She was arrested and is facing theft by unlawful taking charges.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.