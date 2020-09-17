Advertisement

LSO: Hickman woman loses $25,000 in ‘grandparent scam’

(MGN)
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent ‘grandparent scam' where a Hickman woman lost $25,000 dollars.

LSO said the woman received a call that her granddaughter was in jail in Florida and believed she was speaking to her granddaughter’s lawyer over the phone.

Deputies said the woman had mailed the scammer $25,000 and had plans to send $150,000 but thankfully her bank realized something was wrong and put a hold on her account, then contacted LSO.

Investigators believe this is a scam out of Canada.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said this is a tragic case but it could have been so much worse had the bank not stepped in and alerted law enforcement.

Sheriff Wagner added this is a good reminder for people to be on guard and check with relatives who are seniors. If they get a call similar to this, have them check with loved ones to see if someone is incarcerated before sending anyone money.

