Mild Temperatures Expected Thursday and Friday

Lincoln Forecast
Lincoln Forecast(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Comfortable temperatures are expected over the next couple of days. Hazy, smoky skies will continue today, but generally mainly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 70s with an east wind at 5 to 15 mph. There will be a few clouds for tonight and the low temperature will drop into the lower 50s. We may have a few clouds on Friday, but overall, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be breezy and warmer with the high around 80 and a south wind gusting up to 30 mph at times. Sunday will be warm and breezy as well and a slight chance for a late afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

At this time, it looks like Monday through Wednesday of next week will be mainly dry and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s all three days.

