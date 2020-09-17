NDCS reports more cases of COVID-19 within its staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) is reporting more cases of COVID-19 among its staff members.

On Wednesday, NDCS said nine staff members were positive for the virus.

The staff members are employed at the following locations: Nebraska State Penitentiary (5), Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (2), Lincoln Correctional Center (1), and the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility (1).

All staff members are self-isolating at home.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 104. Sixty-four of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

