NDCS reports more cases of COVID-19 within its staff

(Pixabay)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) is reporting more cases of COVID-19 among its staff members.

On Wednesday, NDCS said nine staff members were positive for the virus.

The staff members are employed at the following locations: Nebraska State Penitentiary (5), Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (2), Lincoln Correctional Center (1), and the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility (1).

All staff members are self-isolating at home.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 104. Sixty-four of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

