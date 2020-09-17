Rapid testing, testing protocols key role in Big Ten’s decision

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While Husker football is slated to be back Oct. 23-34, a lot has to happen for the season to start.

“We believe that these standards are appropriately conservative that allow us to provide a healthy and safe environment and evaluate that environment moving forward,” Ohio State football head physician Dr. James Borchers said.

Players, coaches and staff will all be tested daily starting Sept. 30. If someone does test positive, they use another form of testing to confirm the positive case. Once confirmed, that person can not return to the team for at least 21 days from the positive diagnosis.

“We think and know is one of the most stringent protocols in any athletic conference that exists,” UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said. The Big Ten has split the percent positivity rates into two groups: Team and population. It’s using a color system to determine the severity of cases for both teams and the program.

If both are in the green or one green and one orange, football will continue. If both orange or an orange-red mix, extra precautions are needed. If both are red, that’s when the season gets shut down for a week.

Dr. Borchers said, “All 14 institutions would agree to share those metrics with the conference and those would provide some boundaries for us.” The huskers website lists 156 players and around 193 in the program. This means if 8 players and 15 total are COVID positive over a seven-day rolling average, the Huskers will not practice or play for one week.

