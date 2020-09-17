Advertisement

Seward honors fallen Lincoln officers

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tributes continue to pour in for fallen local law enforcement.

For both Investigator Mario Herrera and Deputy Troy Bailey who lost their lives last week.

This time in Seward as departments from across the area gathered to honor them.

The group was inspired by a young boy out of Florida who runs a mile every time there is a fallen officer in the United States.

Wednesday night dozens of first responders from Seward and surrounding communities took to the street.

For a walk and run to honor both Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera who was killed in the line of duty and Lancaster County Sheriff Deputy Troy Bailey who passed away from a sudden heart attack.

The event was hosted by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office who invited as many neighboring departments as it could.

Given the close proximity of all the departments, many of those participating Wednesday night knew both Herrera and Bailey.

“Its hard for the deputies with so many officers this past year losing their lives, especially in the way they’ve lost their lives,” said Sherrif Mike Vance. “It’s a little different when you know they’re close and you know their family and what they’re families are going through. It’s really why we wanted to do this, for the officers and their families.”

Many of those participating also brought flags, family members, and a few even did it in full uniform.

Sheriff Vance says they have had the support of their community through this and other times and that they’re extremely thankful for it.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rapid testing, testing protocols key role in Big Ten’s decision

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Jared Austin
Rapid testing helps with Big Ten decision.

News

Larry Frost, father of Scott Frost died Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
Some sad news to pass along. Larry Frost, the father of Scott Frost has died.

News

Local bars and venues ready for Husker fans

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Local bars and venues ready for Husker fans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
Every Husker game day, thousands of people make their way to the bars downtown to celebrate. They’re bars that have been struggling a lot over the last six months. But this gives them some much-needed hope. But things will look different.

Latest News

News

NCAA rolls out plan for Spring 2021 volleyball season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The recommendations now go to the Division I Board of Directors for approval.

Forecast

Cooler The Next Few Days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
Lincoln and Eastern Nebraska will be cooler Thursday and Friday due to the cold front that moved through the area Wednesday. Smoke from the wildfires in the western part of the country made it to closer to the ground due to sinking air behind the front. Warmer temperatures and less smoke in the air look likely by this weekend.

News

Lincoln businesses prepare for football's return

Updated: 4 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Lincoln businesses prepare for return of football

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Lincoln businesses prepare for the return of football after months of uncertainty

News

Lincoln air quality level moved to ‘moderate’

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The air quality in Lincoln has moved into the yellow range, meaning unusually sensitive groups should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.

News

86 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

Updated: 8 hours ago
Health officials said 86 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County Wednesday, bringing the community total to 5,388. The number of deaths in the community remains at 21.