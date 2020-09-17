Seward honors fallen Lincoln officers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tributes continue to pour in for fallen local law enforcement.

For both Investigator Mario Herrera and Deputy Troy Bailey who lost their lives last week.

This time in Seward as departments from across the area gathered to honor them.

The group was inspired by a young boy out of Florida who runs a mile every time there is a fallen officer in the United States.

Wednesday night dozens of first responders from Seward and surrounding communities took to the street.

For a walk and run to honor both Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera who was killed in the line of duty and Lancaster County Sheriff Deputy Troy Bailey who passed away from a sudden heart attack.

The event was hosted by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office who invited as many neighboring departments as it could.

Given the close proximity of all the departments, many of those participating Wednesday night knew both Herrera and Bailey.

“Its hard for the deputies with so many officers this past year losing their lives, especially in the way they’ve lost their lives,” said Sherrif Mike Vance. “It’s a little different when you know they’re close and you know their family and what they’re families are going through. It’s really why we wanted to do this, for the officers and their families.”

Many of those participating also brought flags, family members, and a few even did it in full uniform.

Sheriff Vance says they have had the support of their community through this and other times and that they’re extremely thankful for it.

