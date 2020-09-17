Surveillance video helps LPD track down man who stole car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently used surveillance video to track down a man they say stole a car.

Wednesday morning, around 8:56 a.m., officers were dispatched to U-Stop on W O Street, near N 1st Street, for a report of an auto theft.

Responding officers learned that the car had been left unlocked with the keys inside and was stolen a few minutes before officers arrived on scene.

LPD said officers found the car at W O and NW 14th Streets.

Through video surveillance from nearby businesses, LPD said officers were able to identify a possible suspect and begin searching the area.

LPD located a man matching the description, later identified as 57-year-old Michael J. Oliverius.

Officers said based on the surveillance footage, as well as statements from Oliverius, he was arrested.

Oliverius is facing theft by unlawful taking charges.

