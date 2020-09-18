Arrest warrant issued for Jake Gardner

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for Jake Gardner Friday, who is accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock on May 30 during civil unrest in Omaha.

Gardner is also facing charges of use of a weapon to commit a felony, attempted first-degree felony assault and terroristic threats.

The charges stem from the decision of a grand jury that was reached earlier this week.

According to the warrant issued by the District Court of Douglas County, an investigator requested to speak with Gardner after he was detained by Omaha Police officers after Scurlock’s death.

Gardner requested an attorney to be present and was later interviewed when his attorney was with him. Gardner was later released with no charges filed on May 31.

On June 1, Douglas County Attorney Don Klein announced no charges would be filed against Gardner. Two days later, a grand jury was petitioned to examine the evidence gathered in the case.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.