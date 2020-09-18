Below Average Temperatures For Friday, Warmer and Breezy For The Weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We see a few more clouds today and it will still be a bit hazy. Partly to mostly sunny with a high in the low 70s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Partly cloudy for tonight and not as cool. Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy and warmer with the high approaching 80. South wind could gust up to 30 mph. Mostly sunny skies continue on Sunday and so does the gusty south breeze with gusts up to 35 mph. Highs will be back into the lower 80s. There will be a slight chance for an isolated shower or t’storm late Sunday afternoon or Sunday night.

Monday will be breezy and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Tuesday through Thursday will be warm as highs reach the mid 80s all three days. There is a 20% chance for a shower or t’storm on Wednesday.

