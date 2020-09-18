Big Ten Football schedule expected Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green says the Big Ten will announce its 2020 football schedule on Monday. Earlier this week, the conference reinstated its football season with plan for an 9-game season.

“We will probably see (the schedule) at the first of the week,” Green said when speaking at a news conference Friday afternoon. “They’re finalizing it with the TV partners.”

Here's Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green on the Big Ten's schedule. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/ciXCYA3aSH — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) September 18, 2020

Big Ten football games are expected to begin on October 23rd. The abbreviated, conference-only schedule will run through December 19th. All teams will play each divisional opponent, two crossover games, and a plus-one match-up that will be determined prior to the final week of the season.

“We will have four home games in Lincoln,” Green said. “Four away games for the regular season... We will get the specific schedule out early in the week."

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.