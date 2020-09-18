Advertisement

Columbus wins big, Lincoln East falls on final play

After jumping out to a 28-0 lead, the Spartans lost on the last play of the game
By Dan Corey
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For one quarter, things looked great for Lincoln East. The Spartans, who were undefeated, jumped out to a 28-0 lead over Millard North on the road. But Millard North rallied off 40 straight points only to have the Spartans take the lead back late in the fourth quarter. With Lincoln East leading 41-40, Millard North drove down the field all way to the one-yard line. With nine seconds left, the Mustangs were able to get a play off that ended up being the game-winning touchdown. The 46-41 loss is Lincoln East’s first loss of the season.

Meanwhile, Columbus came to Lincoln to defeat Lincoln Northeast, 55-7.

