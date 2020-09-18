Doing business in rural Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A couple with ties to south central Nebraska returned to their home area to serve customers and fill a need.

We caught up with Kenton Peterson, Ph.D., who runs a business called “Two P Turf”. He and his wife Erin have been operating the business since 2014. It started out as a lawn care business, and has blossomed into other areas along the way. Peterson and his wife have two girls and a boy, and so it’s the epitome of a small town, family operation.

“Basically we came back and started the lawn care company,” Peterson said. “Then we found some needs that we thought we could help with. Along with the turf work, we provide plants and grasses. We have garden retail products, and we even do poinsettias in the winter. There was a need and a demand for that locally that wasn’t being met.”

Kenton and Erin spent time in other places like Lincoln, and he got his doctorate at Kansas State before returning home. “It’s been great, because a lot of these people, I’ve been in their yards,” Peterson said. “I know their yards. They have questions, I can help answer them. I’m finding that more young people are moving back to rural areas like this. There’s a lot of niches that people can fill. To me, there’s still a lot of opportunity for someone who wants to try living in a smaller area.”

Peterson points out that his company often appears at craft shows, and his wife works with succulents. The next time you are in the Orleans and Oxford area along highway 136, consider stopping in to Two P Turf for a look around.

