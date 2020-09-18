Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another warm weekend has been forecasted in the Capital City, which will also mark the last weekend of Summer.

If you’re looking for events to enjoy, look no further than your Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Robber’s Cave Weekend Revelry

You’re invited to an evening of local brews and great food as they open the newly remodeled Robber’s Cave event spaces. There will be tours of the new event spaces, as well as Historic Robber’s Cave tours. Come and spend an evening at Robber’s Cave.

Thursday - Saturday 4 to 9 p.m.; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

Local Time Live

Zipline Brewing Company and Grata Bar & Lounge have announced a “front yard fundraiser” for the Lincoln Calling music festival. Local Time Live features outdoor, socially-distanced performances by a diverse selection of Lincoln’s best musical acts, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Lincoln Calling performances.

Friday 4:30 to 8 p.m.; $50 per appearance

More info: HERE

Falling Leaves Vendor Fair

Come shop with LEC at their 2020 Falling Leaves Vendor Fair. With over 100+ vendors there will be something for everyone at this vendor fair.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Deer Springs Winery Presents Saturday Night Music with the KGB Band

You don’t want to miss this evening of wine and songs from KGB. The KGB Band performs an eclectic mix of genres and materials from the 1960′s thru today. Boom Eatery will be serving dinner from 5 to 8 pm! Their outdoor bar will be open for your convenience!

Saturday 6 to 8 p.m.; $5

More info: HERE

Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music Presents Sybarite5

Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music meets the challenge of coronavirus by opening its 56th season with three Zoom concerts that recall the origins of chamber music by offering music in homes to small audiences of friends and families. Sybarite5 has been called the “Millennial Kronos.” Their diverse repertoire extends from Bowie and Radiohead to Akiho and Assad. Their program for Lincoln will be announced from the virtual stage.

Saturday and Sunday 7 p.m.; $12

More info: HERE

