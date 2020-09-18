Advertisement

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

(KOLNKGIN)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another warm weekend has been forecasted in the Capital City, which will also mark the last weekend of Summer.

If you’re looking for events to enjoy, look no further than your Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Robber’s Cave Weekend Revelry

You’re invited to an evening of local brews and great food as they open the newly remodeled Robber’s Cave event spaces. There will be tours of the new event spaces, as well as Historic Robber’s Cave tours. Come and spend an evening at Robber’s Cave.

Thursday - Saturday 4 to 9 p.m.; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

Local Time Live

Zipline Brewing Company and Grata Bar & Lounge have announced a “front yard fundraiser” for the Lincoln Calling music festival. Local Time Live features outdoor, socially-distanced performances by a diverse selection of Lincoln’s best musical acts, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Lincoln Calling performances.

Friday 4:30 to 8 p.m.; $50 per appearance

More info: HERE

Falling Leaves Vendor Fair

Come shop with LEC at their 2020 Falling Leaves Vendor Fair. With over 100+ vendors there will be something for everyone at this vendor fair.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Deer Springs Winery Presents Saturday Night Music with the KGB Band

You don’t want to miss this evening of wine and songs from KGB. The KGB Band performs an eclectic mix of genres and materials from the 1960′s thru today. Boom Eatery will be serving dinner from 5 to 8 pm! Their outdoor bar will be open for your convenience!

Saturday 6 to 8 p.m.; $5

More info: HERE

Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music Presents Sybarite5

Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music meets the challenge of coronavirus by opening its 56th season with three Zoom concerts that recall the origins of chamber music by offering music in homes to small audiences of friends and families. Sybarite5 has been called the “Millennial Kronos.” Their diverse repertoire extends from Bowie and Radiohead to Akiho and Assad. Their program for Lincoln will be announced from the virtual stage.

Saturday and Sunday 7 p.m.; $12

More info: HERE

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: moments ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Jim Ager golf course designed on PGA2K video game

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
The Jim Ager Golf Course is one of five city courses. You can play it nestled in the heart of Lincoln, or you can find it on the PGA2K video game.

News

CHI Health promotes mental health talks in schools with book

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
CHI Health promotes mental health talks in schools with book

News

Kawasaki’s biggest customer says contracts could be in jeopardy

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
The pandemic is taking a toll on the New York subway system. Through a ripple effect, it's also impacting the Kawasaki manufacturing plant here in Lincoln.

Latest News

News

Nebraskans celebrate 85th anniversary as Americas longest-living couple

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
Thursday marked Ralph and Dorothy Kohler’s 85th wedding anniversary. They claim the title of “America’s oldest, longest-living married couple.”

News

Smoke from wildfires may cause health problems

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Oregon, Washington and California are battling intense wildfires which is creating a lot of smoke in the atmosphere.

News

2 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Lancaster County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Local health officials have confirmed two additional COVID-19 related deaths in Lancaster County.

News

Crete High School cancels football games due to COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Crete High School has cancelled two upcoming football games due to the coronavirus.

News

Lincoln Police Chief returns to work

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister has returned to service after he tested positive for COVID-19 in early September.

News

Omaha public schools to start in-person classes next week

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Students in Nebraska’s largest public school district will begin going back into the classroom next week for the first time since March, when the coronavirus outbreak sent students home to learn remotely.