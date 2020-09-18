Health Director tests positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the people on the front lines of Lincoln and Lancaster County’s coronavirus response has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez learned she had tested positive with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Lopez developed a sinus infection so she “made the right decision to get tested." She said Lopez has been in contact with City staff but has “always had a mask on."

Lopez was supposed to be a witness in a court hearing Friday in a case against Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards, but the city filed a continuance Thursday because Lopez was ill.

"We certainly wish Director Lopez well and we look forward to her return to work,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said in a press conference Friday.

