Inmate with COVID-19 dies at hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Director Scott R. Frakes announced that an inmate in his 50′s died Friday at the Lincoln hospital where he was receiving medical treatment. According the the Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services, upon admission to the hospital, he tested positive for COVID-19. The inmate had several underlying health conditions, in addition to his recent diagnosis for the coronavirus. He had been hospitalized for two weeks.

For the privacy of the family as well as to maintain the confidentiality of the man’s medical records in accordance with state law, NDCS is not releasing the name of the inmate. He was sentenced to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) on charges out of Saunders and Lancaster County that included burglary, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

The exact cause of death has not been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

