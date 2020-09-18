Advertisement

Jim Ager golf course designed on PGA2K video game

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Golf courses have stayed busy throughout the pandemic because the sport is outside and includes distancing. One local course is getting more eyeballs on it all thanks to a local player.

The Jim Ager Golf Course is one of five city courses. You can play it nestled in the heart of Lincoln, or you can find it on the PGA2K video game.

It’s only been designed for a couple weeks, but the Jim Ager course has gone virtual. Bryan Larwood is the creator behind the virtual course. He’s wanted to be a game programer when he was a younger and pursued computer programing at University of Nebraska Omaha.

“It’s a new experience, but at the same time you can relive moments that you’ve had like putting one on the green on hole 1 or putting one into the trees on hole 5 or the creek on hole 9," said Bryan Larwood. "You can relive all those moments.”

The PGA2K game that came out last month has a create your own course feature. Larwood was creating fake courses, but was inspired to do a real one. He says the Ager course took him about 20 hours to make.

From the trees to the green and even the bridges, those at the Jim Ager Golf Course were impressed with the design.

“When he sent me the picture I thought he bought a drone and it’s honestly impressive without a picture to know exactly where the bridges are, where the breaks are, it’s 100% accurate," said Joe Canny, Director of Player Development of Lincoln city courses.

Anyone who has the PGA2K game can play this course, they just have to search “Jim Ager Tribute."

“It’s crazy to think that at 2:00 in the morning and some kid in some far off country is playing our golf course here in Lincoln, Nebraska,” said Canny.

This is the first replica course Larwood has created, but he’s hoping to make more of the Lincoln city courses.

