Lincoln mother experiencing homelessness gets a new home

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Through expanding their COVID Rapid Rehousing Project, Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach and other Lincoln agencies like Community Action Partnership, Friendship Home, CenterPointe and CEDARS, with financial help from The Cares Act and The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, are helping an additional 60 families leave homelessness and move into their very own homes.

After escaping an abusive relationship for years, mother of four, Sauleah Fletcher found herself, along with her kids, living in homelessness for over a year and a half. During this time, they were sleeping in cars, going from house to house and finally made it to Matt Talbot to receive the help they need.

For the past few months, Matt Talbot helped Fletcher and her kids stay in a hotel. After finishing up the paperwork, any day now, this family will be moving into their own home.

For Fletcher, having her kids get the stability and safety they deserve is important.

Between being in school herself and three of her kids doing remote learning, she says getting her own home has been a long time coming.

“I’m just looking forward to being in our own space and doing the things we like to do. Just to feel homey. I’d love to give my kids that again because they want that,” Fletcher told 10/11.

When 10/11 NOW’s Kamri Sylve spoke with the family, they say the first thing they can’t wait to do in their new home is cook a meal together.

Fletcher says it’s been beyond tough raising her children while living in homelessness, but they’re the ones who keep her motivated.

She told 10/11, “Without my kids, I don’t know where I’d be. So, my kids are a blessing. They are truly a blessing. I know I’m putting my kids through a lot, but they just don’t know. They make me strong everyday.”

Fletcher says she’s excited that her kids will be provided with some consistency, and hopefully, this will help in their journey of remote learning this year.

Even though it’s unclear right now exactly when her family will move into their new home, Fletcher says she’s beyond grateful for Matt Talbot and the other Lincoln agencies helping her get permanent housing. They are in the process of looking at places and will move in very soon.

Through the housing project, Fletcher’s rent will be paid for up to six months.

Right now, Fletcher is taking online courses so she can get a good paying job and support her family in their new home.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

