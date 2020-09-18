Advertisement

Little Free Pantries see heavy use, bare shelves during pandemic

There are now Little Free Pantries all over Lincoln for people to come and get a little extra help with groceries.
By Mackenzie Huck
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are now Little Free Pantries all over Lincoln for people to come and get a little extra help with groceries. But recently, some little free pantries shelves are getting used so much the shelves are bare when people show up.

Michael Reinmiller, who started the first little free pantry in Lincoln, said he has to restock his pantry between one and three times every day to keep up with demand.

Reinmiller said the with the pandemic and people losing their jobs, the creation of these pantries couldn’t have come at a better time for Lincoln. He said wit h so much need, Little Free Pantries could use some help, but people seem to be hesitant to “drop off” items in the pantries.

“I think it’s like, you’re walking past and it’s someone’s private property and I think it feels almost like they’re intruding, and I mean, I kind of get people asking permission but if you want to come to 1609 South 26th Street and put something in the box, please feel free to do so,” Reinmiller said.

Reinmiller said if you want to help, just find any one of the Free Little Pantries and fill it up with groceries, hygiene products, and masks.

One Lincoln woman’s Facebook post has been shared more than 1,200 times after she found two Free Little Pantries close to empty a few days ago. She said now anytime she gets groceries, she plans to buy a few extra items to add to the shelves.

Another free pantry is set to be installed on Tuesday.

Below is a list of where you can find Little Free Pantries around Lincoln:

  • 1609 South 26th Street
  • 4102 Calvert Street
  • 2408 J Street
  • 5750 South 40th Street
  • 380 South 44th Street
  • 1450 Rose Street
  • 4115 Lenox Avenue
  • 1159 Knox Street
  • 2826 Garfield Street
  • 1800 C Street
  • 3234 C Street
  • 2222 Y Street

