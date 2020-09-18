Advertisement

LIVE at 3:30PM: COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at High Risk

The LLCHD kept the COVID-19 Risk Dial in the High Risk Category on Sept. 18.
The LLCHD kept the COVID-19 Risk Dial in the High Risk Category on Sept. 18.
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 72 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 5,540. The number of deaths in the community remains at 23.

The LLCHD kept the COVID-19 Risk Dial at the High Risk (orange) category on Sept. 18.

The Mayor announced that LLCHD Director Pat Lopez had tested positive with COVID-19 this week.

You can watch the press conference here on the video above.

