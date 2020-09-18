LPD investigating shots fired into car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating an incident where a driver says another car pulled up beside them, pointed a gun and fired it in their direction.

Around 4:30 Friday morning, police were called to an area of 27th and South Streets for a report of a disturbance involving weapons.

LPD said when responding officers got there, they spoke with a 20-year-old woman who explained while she was driving south on 27th Street from E Street, when another car pulled up beside her.

Officers said the woman saw a dark object pointed at her and then heard gunshots.

The woman pulled off the road and called police. According to officers, she saw several bullet holes in her car. LPD said the bullets were extraordinarily close to hitting her and one bullet went through the door, into the driver’s seat.

LPD analyzed video evidence and believes this is not a random drive-by situation. Investigators believe this incident steps from a previous disturbance earlier in the night and the car was targeting the woman.

Anyone with information about this case should call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers (402) 475-3600.

