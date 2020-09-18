LPD investigating small rash of car break-ins in North Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a small rash of car break-ins in North Lincoln.

Around 5 a.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to a neighborhood just south of 27th and Superior for a report of larceny from a car where the window had been smashed to get in.

Responding officers checked the area and found four other cars with smashed windows as well, according to LPD.

Offices said they processed the cars for evidence and canvassed the area.

The break-ins caused more than $1,000 in damage. Officers said three out of the five cars had things stolen from the car, including a homemade motorized skateboard.

Officers said if you live in that area, check your cars and call police with any concerns.

LPD reminding the community to hide valuables and lock your doors. If you see something suspicious, call 911.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

