LPD: Man trespasses into home and throws glass jars at homeowner

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is facing assault, among other charges, after officers say he continued ringing the doorbell at an acquaintance’s home and trespassed into their kitchen, eventually throwing glass jars at the homeowner.

Thursday afternoon, around 1:30, police were called to a home on NW 12 Street, near W Fletcher Avenue for a report of a disturbance. LPD said the homeowner told officers a man they knew was refusing to leave.

LPD said the homeowner’s doorbell had been ringing and security cameras showed the man, identified as Roger Mace, at the home.

Officers said the homeowner expressed that they were scared of Mace and told him to leave, but they heard noises coming from the kitchen and found Mace trying to get inside the home through the kitchen.

The homeowner went into the garage and got inside their car to leave, but according to LPD, Mace followed the homeowner and threw glass jars of food at them.

LPD spoke with witnesses who reported seeing the same thing as the homeowner reported.

Responding officers found Mace near NW 4th and W Burt where he started running away, according to officers.

LPD said Mace continued being non-compliant and running.

Officers caught up with Mace along NW 1st Street, near W Grand Drive, but he resisted arrest and after a struggle, Mace was taken into custody.

Mace is facing assault charges, as well as trespassing, failure to comply and resisting arrest charges.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.