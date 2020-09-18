Portion of Holdrege to temporarily close Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Holdrege Street between North 73rd Street and Urbana Lane will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, for private tree removal. The sidewalk on the north side of Holdrege Street will also be closed.

Drivers are encouraged to use North 84th Street to Vine Street to North 70th Street or to seek an alternate route. Motorists are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work.

For more information contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.

