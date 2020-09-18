Advertisement

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington.
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.

Ginsburg announced in July that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers. Young women especially seemed to embrace the court’s Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defense of the rights of women and minorities, and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises.

Those health issues included five bouts with cancer beginning in 1999, falls that resulted in broken ribs, insertion of a stent to clear a blocked artery, and assorted other hospitalizations after she turned 75.

She resisted calls by liberals to retire during Barack Obama’s presidency at a time when Democrats held the Senate and a replacement with similar views could have been confirmed. Instead, President Donald Trump will almost certainly try to push Ginsburg’s successor through the Republican-controlled Senate — and move the conservative court even more to the right.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats set to unveil stopgap bill to prevent shutdown

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
House Democrats on Friday prepared a temporary spending bill that is needed to avert a government shutdown at the end of the month — and that would allow lawmakers to leave Washington to campaign.

News

Doctors say COVID-19 could impact heart health, affect athletes

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The concerns regarding playing sports during the COVID-19 pandemic go beyond wanting to slow the spread of COVID-19. Doctors with UNMC said another concern is inflammation of the heart that could be life threatening.

KOLN

Big Ten Football schedule expected Monday

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green says the Big Ten will release the conference's football schedule on Monday.

News

Medical experts share concerns over COVID-19 and its impact on athletes

Updated: 51 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Hundreds of thousands still without power in Sally cleanup

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Baldwin County coroner Dr. Brian Pierce said the death in the Foley area and was of someone who was involved in storm cleanup.

News

Little Free Pantries see heavy use, bare shelves during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
There are now Little Free Pantries all over Lincoln for people to come and get a little extra help with groceries. But recently, some little free pantries shelves are getting used so much the shelves are bare when people show up.

National

Homeland Security whistleblower not yet ready to testify

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
An intelligence committee official said the panel hasn’t rescheduled the deposition at this time, but said DHS had delayed the processing of his lawyers' clearances.

National Politics

AP Exclusive: Census layoffs ordered despite judge’s ruling

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
It was unclear whether such actions would violate U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh’s temporary restraining order prohibiting the Census Bureau from winding down field operations while she considers a request to extend the headcount by a month.

News

High School Football Week 4 (Sept. 18)

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
It’s week 4 of Nebraska High School Football. Check back to this story for scores and highlights as they come in.

National Politics

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.