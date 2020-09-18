Advertisement

Warmer, Breezy Weather Expected for the Weekend

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The weather is expected to remain pretty uneventful as we head into the weekend with more hazy conditions and breezy conditions headlining the weekend forecast.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern across the Plains this weekend, which will help trend temperatures warmer for both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures warm up a bit on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to the low and mid 90s across the state.
Temperatures warm up a bit on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to the low and mid 90s across the state.

Highs on Saturday should reach the upper 70s to low 80s for eastern Nebraska - including Lincoln - with even warmer temperatures in the west.

Sunny skies with highs in the 80s are forecast for Sunday.
Sunny skies with highs in the 80s are forecast for Sunday.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to hold steady in the 80s for most of the state with sunny to mostly sunny skies for both days.

Outside of the hazy skies and the warmer temperatures, the wind is what you’ll likely notice the most this weekend. As the ridge of high pressure over head slides east and an upper level low moves onshore in the west, southerly winds are expected to pick up quite a bit across most of the state. We could see wind gusts out of the south up to 40 MPH at times Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Breezy south winds are expected Saturday afternoon.
Breezy south winds are expected Saturday afternoon.
More breezy conditions are then expected on Sunday.
More breezy conditions are then expected on Sunday.

Much of next week continues to stay pretty quiet. Mainly dry weather is expected with more hazy sunshine. Temperatures should stay a few degrees above average, with afternoon highs mainly in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

