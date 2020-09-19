Catching up with John Cook: what’s next for Nebraska volleyball

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - All eyes have been on the Big Ten and Nebraska football, waiting to learn more about this year’s football season.

Now, we’re learning about Nebraska volleyball and what the future holds for them.

1011′s Nicole Griffith caught up with John Cook and has the latest from him.

NG: “It’s been a few months since we last talked how are you doing?"

JC: “Well to be honest, Nicole, I’m bored out of my mind, and I feel like I haven’t been able to do very much. I’ve been trying to find other things to do to keep me busy and challenged, but missing being in the gym.”

NG: “What’s it like coaching in a global pandemic, and having to be the head coach and having a lot of people coming to you for answers, but knowing you might not always have those answers?”

JC: “I feel like we’ve wasted six months.. we do all these zoom meetings we do all these things to make all these plans and it just changes, and it changes by the hour some days. The lesson to be learned is the great ones adjust. Right now we’re in very light training.. building our base back up.. mainly in the weight room and we just started back in the gym.. a couple hours a week.”

NG: “How are the players doing... especially the seniors having to take this on and to help lead the team through these uncertain times.”

JC: “Especially Lauren (Stivrins) and Nicklin (Hames) have done a great job creating things for our players to do..we did a golf event. They’ve done stuff socially together because they kind of have to stay in their bubble.”

NG: “I know a lot of fans were really excited to have the Final Four in Omaha... do you still think that’s going to happen?”

JC: “Omaha is used to this stuff... this is like nothing for them and everybody is asking..well are you sure they can do it, so Omaha is ready to go and sure they can do it. Looks like all indicators are leaning toward April in Omaha.”

