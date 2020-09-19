Advertisement

Catching up with John Cook: what’s next for Nebraska volleyball

1011 NOW sat down with John Cook to discuss this year's volleyball season.
1011 NOW sat down with John Cook to discuss this year's volleyball season.(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - All eyes have been on the Big Ten and Nebraska football, waiting to learn more about this year’s football season.

Now, we’re learning about Nebraska volleyball and what the future holds for them.

1011′s Nicole Griffith caught up with John Cook and has the latest from him.

NG: “It’s been a few months since we last talked how are you doing?"

JC: “Well to be honest, Nicole, I’m bored out of my mind, and I feel like I haven’t been able to do very much. I’ve been trying to find other things to do to keep me busy and challenged, but missing being in the gym.”

NG: “What’s it like coaching in a global pandemic, and having to be the head coach and having a lot of people coming to you for answers, but knowing you might not always have those answers?”

JC: “I feel like we’ve wasted six months.. we do all these zoom meetings we do all these things to make all these plans and it just changes, and it changes by the hour some days. The lesson to be learned is the great ones adjust. Right now we’re in very light training.. building our base back up.. mainly in the weight room and we just started back in the gym.. a couple hours a week.”

NG: “How are the players doing... especially the seniors having to take this on and to help lead the team through these uncertain times.”

JC: “Especially Lauren (Stivrins) and Nicklin (Hames) have done a great job creating things for our players to do..we did a golf event. They’ve done stuff socially together because they kind of have to stay in their bubble.”

NG: “I know a lot of fans were really excited to have the Final Four in Omaha... do you still think that’s going to happen?”

JC: “Omaha is used to this stuff... this is like nothing for them and everybody is asking..well are you sure they can do it, so Omaha is ready to go and sure they can do it. Looks like all indicators are leaning toward April in Omaha.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roca Berry Farm opens it’s doors for their 40th season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
Roca Berry Farm opened its doors for their 40th season.

News

Matt Talbot Kitchen unveils new mural

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
The Bold Hope Mural was unveiled on Saturday at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach.

Forecast

More Breezy, Hazy Weather on Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Breezy, hazy, and warm weather expected on Sunday.

News

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Governor Pete Ricketts announced on Saturday that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away Friday.

Latest News

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday.

News

LPD responds to 19-year-old making terroristic threats

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Lincoln Police responded to a 19-year-old who threatened an individual with a gun Saturday morning.

News

Big Ten reveals 2020 football schedule

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Find out who the Huskers will be going against this fall season!

News

NMotion, Gener8tor offering $3,000 for business ideas

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
NMotion wants to connect people who are dedicated to building and growing a company to the resources they need for success. They said connecting people will help grow Lincoln’s economy grow out this pandemic.

News

Little Free Pantries see increased need, bare shelves during pandemic

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Robber’s Cave offers pop-up bar and tours

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
This weekend, people have the chance to look inside the new Robber’s Cave Event Space and tour the caves. On Friday and Saturday, the Robber’s Cave is hosting a pop-up bar.