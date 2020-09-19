Doane leans on defense in first win of 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Doane held Briar Cliff to 252 yards and allowed only one touchdown in a 13-6 win at Al Papik Field on Saturday. The Tigers leaned on a suffocating defense in their first victory of the season. Cooper Bates, Riley Homolka, and Riley Heitoff each had ten tackles for Doane (1-1).

After a scoreless first half, the scoring picked for both teams late in the game. Briar Cliff took the lead on a 4-yard touchdown pass from John Bell to Clark Kreggor. The play capped a methodical 97-yard drive for the Chargers.

Doane, after switching quarterbacks in the fourth quarter, tied the game on an 11-yard touchdown reception by Josh Baker. Fairbury grad Adam Wasserman led the Tigers on the game-tying drive. The 6-foot-1 redshirt sophomore remained in the game and guided Doane to a comeback win. Wasserman hit Brehan Lambert for a 3-yard touchdown connection with 2 minutes and 23 seconds left in the game. Doane’s defense was able to seal the win.

Wasserman finished with 46 passing yards with two touchdowns. He completed 7 of 10 passes. Jacobi White rushed for 81 yards on 12 carries for the Tigers.

