HS Volleyball Scores (Sat, Sept. 19)

Norris volleyball players celebrate a point during a match at the LPS Classic.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard

Saturday, Sept. 19

Adams Central def. Hastings, 28-26, 25-19 (2-0)

Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-17, 25-22 (2-0)

Adams Central def. Lexington, 25-15, 25-18 (2-0)

Alliance def. Chase County, 25-27, 26-24, 25-18 (2-1)

Alma def. Superior, 25-18, 25-20 (2-0)

BRLD def. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 25-23, 25-21 (2-0)

BRLD def. Tekamah-Herman, 20-25, 25-18, 25-13 (2-1)

Battle Creek def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-21, 25-20 (2-0)

Battle Creek def. Ponca, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16 (2-1)

Battle Creek def. Twin River, 25-7, 25-9 (2-0)

Bayard def. Perkins County, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22 (2-1)

Blue Hill def. Alma, 12-25, 25-20, 25-21 (2-1)

Bridgeport def. Bayard, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23 (2-1)

Bridgeport def. Leyton, 22-25, 25-13, 25-19 (2-1)

Bridgeport def. Perkins County, 25-15, 25-22 (2-0)

Broken Bow def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23 (2-1)

Burwell def. Centura, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21 (2-1)

Burwell def. Gibbon, 25-13, 25-12 (2-0)

Burwell def. Southern Valley, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22 (2-1)

Cambridge def. Almena - Northern Valley, KS, 25-4, 25-15 (2-0)

Central Valley def. West Holt, 25-17, 25-10 (2-0)

Centura def. Southern Valley, 25-9, 25-13 (2-0)

Chase County def. Almena - Northern Valley, KS, 25-16, 25-15 (2-0)

Chase County def. Oberlin-Decatur Community, KS, 25-20, 25-20 (2-0)

Clarkson/Leigh def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-23, 25-17 (2-0)

Clarkson/Leigh def. Stanton, 25-18, 25-20 (2-0)

Crofton def. Stanton, 25-20, 25-18 (2-0)

Crofton def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-11 (2-0)

David City def. Auburn, 25-16, 26-24 (2-0)

David City def. Fairbury, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18 (2-1)

Elkhorn South def. Bellevue West, 25-18, 25-14 (2-0)

Elkhorn South def. Norris, 28-30, 25-13, 25-21 (2-1)

Elkhorn South def. Papillion-LaVista, 19-25, 28-26, 26-24 (2-1)

Fairbury def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 28-26 (2-0)

Falls City def. Auburn, 25-21, 27-25 (2-0)

Falls City def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-18 (2-0)

Gibbon def. Centura, 25-11, 22-25, 26-24 (2-1)

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Amherst, 25-12, 25-12 (2-0)

Grand Island Central Catholic def. O’Neill, 25-20, 25-16 (2-0)

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Arlington, 23-25, 25-18, 26-24 (2-1)

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Ponca, 25-17, 25-17 (2-0)

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Milford, 25-22, 25-22 (2-0)

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Raymond Central, 25-23, 25-19 (2-0)

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Sutton, 27-25, 26-24 (2-0)

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-23 (2-0)

Hastings def. Nebraska Christian, 25-18, 25-9 (2-0)

Hi-Line def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-27, 25-16, 25-23 (2-1)

Hi-Line def. Sutherland, 25-16, 25-19 (2-0)

Lexington def. Nebraska Christian, 15-25, 25-22, 25-13 (2-1)

Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Mercy, 25-15, 25-16 (2-0)

Lincoln Lutheran def. Wayne, 25-19, 25-17 (2-0)

Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn, 25-21, 25-16 (2-0)

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-22, 25-21 (2-0)

Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22 (2-1)

McCook def. Southwest, 26-24, 23-25, 25-22 (2-1)

McCook def. Valentine, 25-22, 25-13 (2-0)

Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-12 (2-0)

Morrill def. Hemingford, 25-14, 25-16 (2-0)

Nebraska Christian def. Platteview, 27-25, 19-25, 25-18 (2-1)

Norris def. Bellevue West, 25-22, 21-25, 34-32 (2-1)

Omaha Roncalli Catholic def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-18, 25-20 (2-0)

Ord def. Stuart, 25-20, 25-20 (2-0)

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-18, 25-17 (2-0)

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-19, 20-25, 25-22 (2-1)

Perkins County def. Leyton, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22 (2-1)

Platteview def. Holdrege, 25-20, 25-23 (2-0)

Pleasanton def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 20-25, 25-16, 25-19 (2-1)

Pleasanton def. Ord, 25-18, 25-19 (2-0)

Pleasanton def. Stuart, 25-19, 25-15 (2-0)

Ponca def. Crofton, 25-15, 14-25, 25-21 (2-1)

Raymond Central def. Milford, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21 (2-1)

Raymond Central def. Sutton, 25-20, 25-23 (2-0)

Raymond Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-10, 25-10 (2-0)

Seward def. Omaha Concordia, 25-11, 25-14 (2-0)

Seward def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-19 (2-0)

Sioux County def. Hay Springs, 25-23, 18-25, 25-12 (2-1)

Smith Center, KS def. Thayer Central, 25-17, 25-23 (2-0)

Southern Valley def. Gibbon, 25-21, 26-24 (2-0)

Southwest def. Oberlin-Decatur Community, KS, 25-14, 25-8 (2-0)

Stuart def. O’Neill, 23-25, 25-19, 25-21 (2-1)

Sutton def. Milford, 13-25, 28-26, 25-14 (2-1)

Sutton def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 25-20 (2-0)

Syracuse def. David City, 25-19, 25-15 (2-0)

Syracuse def. Falls City, 25-19, 26-24 (2-0)

Syracuse def. Sandy Creek, 25-5, 25-13 (2-0)

Wahoo def. Omaha Concordia, 25-7, 25-15 (2-0)

Wahoo def. Seward, 25-11, 25-18 (2-0)

Wahoo def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-10 (2-0)

West Holt def. Giltner, 25-17, 25-22 (2-0)

Yutan def. Homer, 25-8, 25-18 (2-0)

Yutan def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS), 25-18, 25-19 (2-0)

Yutan def. Schuyler, 25-17, 25-12 (2-0)

