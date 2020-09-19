HS Volleyball Scores (Sat, Sept. 19)
H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard
Saturday, Sept. 19
Adams Central def. Hastings, 28-26, 25-19 (2-0)
Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-17, 25-22 (2-0)
Adams Central def. Lexington, 25-15, 25-18 (2-0)
Alliance def. Chase County, 25-27, 26-24, 25-18 (2-1)
Alma def. Superior, 25-18, 25-20 (2-0)
BRLD def. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 25-23, 25-21 (2-0)
BRLD def. Tekamah-Herman, 20-25, 25-18, 25-13 (2-1)
Battle Creek def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-21, 25-20 (2-0)
Battle Creek def. Ponca, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16 (2-1)
Battle Creek def. Twin River, 25-7, 25-9 (2-0)
Bayard def. Perkins County, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22 (2-1)
Blue Hill def. Alma, 12-25, 25-20, 25-21 (2-1)
Bridgeport def. Bayard, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23 (2-1)
Bridgeport def. Leyton, 22-25, 25-13, 25-19 (2-1)
Bridgeport def. Perkins County, 25-15, 25-22 (2-0)
Broken Bow def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23 (2-1)
Burwell def. Centura, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21 (2-1)
Burwell def. Gibbon, 25-13, 25-12 (2-0)
Burwell def. Southern Valley, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22 (2-1)
Cambridge def. Almena - Northern Valley, KS, 25-4, 25-15 (2-0)
Central Valley def. West Holt, 25-17, 25-10 (2-0)
Centura def. Southern Valley, 25-9, 25-13 (2-0)
Chase County def. Almena - Northern Valley, KS, 25-16, 25-15 (2-0)
Chase County def. Oberlin-Decatur Community, KS, 25-20, 25-20 (2-0)
Clarkson/Leigh def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-23, 25-17 (2-0)
Clarkson/Leigh def. Stanton, 25-18, 25-20 (2-0)
Crofton def. Stanton, 25-20, 25-18 (2-0)
Crofton def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-11 (2-0)
David City def. Auburn, 25-16, 26-24 (2-0)
David City def. Fairbury, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18 (2-1)
Elkhorn South def. Bellevue West, 25-18, 25-14 (2-0)
Elkhorn South def. Norris, 28-30, 25-13, 25-21 (2-1)
Elkhorn South def. Papillion-LaVista, 19-25, 28-26, 26-24 (2-1)
Fairbury def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 28-26 (2-0)
Falls City def. Auburn, 25-21, 27-25 (2-0)
Falls City def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-18 (2-0)
Gibbon def. Centura, 25-11, 22-25, 26-24 (2-1)
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Amherst, 25-12, 25-12 (2-0)
Grand Island Central Catholic def. O’Neill, 25-20, 25-16 (2-0)
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Arlington, 23-25, 25-18, 26-24 (2-1)
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Ponca, 25-17, 25-17 (2-0)
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Milford, 25-22, 25-22 (2-0)
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Raymond Central, 25-23, 25-19 (2-0)
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Sutton, 27-25, 26-24 (2-0)
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-23 (2-0)
Hastings def. Nebraska Christian, 25-18, 25-9 (2-0)
Hi-Line def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-27, 25-16, 25-23 (2-1)
Hi-Line def. Sutherland, 25-16, 25-19 (2-0)
Lexington def. Nebraska Christian, 15-25, 25-22, 25-13 (2-1)
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Mercy, 25-15, 25-16 (2-0)
Lincoln Lutheran def. Wayne, 25-19, 25-17 (2-0)
Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn, 25-21, 25-16 (2-0)
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-22, 25-21 (2-0)
Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22 (2-1)
McCook def. Southwest, 26-24, 23-25, 25-22 (2-1)
McCook def. Valentine, 25-22, 25-13 (2-0)
Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-12 (2-0)
Morrill def. Hemingford, 25-14, 25-16 (2-0)
Nebraska Christian def. Platteview, 27-25, 19-25, 25-18 (2-1)
Norris def. Bellevue West, 25-22, 21-25, 34-32 (2-1)
Omaha Roncalli Catholic def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-18, 25-20 (2-0)
Ord def. Stuart, 25-20, 25-20 (2-0)
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-18, 25-17 (2-0)
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-19, 20-25, 25-22 (2-1)
Perkins County def. Leyton, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22 (2-1)
Platteview def. Holdrege, 25-20, 25-23 (2-0)
Pleasanton def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 20-25, 25-16, 25-19 (2-1)
Pleasanton def. Ord, 25-18, 25-19 (2-0)
Pleasanton def. Stuart, 25-19, 25-15 (2-0)
Ponca def. Crofton, 25-15, 14-25, 25-21 (2-1)
Raymond Central def. Milford, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21 (2-1)
Raymond Central def. Sutton, 25-20, 25-23 (2-0)
Raymond Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-10, 25-10 (2-0)
Seward def. Omaha Concordia, 25-11, 25-14 (2-0)
Seward def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-19 (2-0)
Sioux County def. Hay Springs, 25-23, 18-25, 25-12 (2-1)
Smith Center, KS def. Thayer Central, 25-17, 25-23 (2-0)
Southern Valley def. Gibbon, 25-21, 26-24 (2-0)
Southwest def. Oberlin-Decatur Community, KS, 25-14, 25-8 (2-0)
Stuart def. O’Neill, 23-25, 25-19, 25-21 (2-1)
Sutton def. Milford, 13-25, 28-26, 25-14 (2-1)
Sutton def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 25-20 (2-0)
Syracuse def. David City, 25-19, 25-15 (2-0)
Syracuse def. Falls City, 25-19, 26-24 (2-0)
Syracuse def. Sandy Creek, 25-5, 25-13 (2-0)
Wahoo def. Omaha Concordia, 25-7, 25-15 (2-0)
Wahoo def. Seward, 25-11, 25-18 (2-0)
Wahoo def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-10 (2-0)
West Holt def. Giltner, 25-17, 25-22 (2-0)
Yutan def. Homer, 25-8, 25-18 (2-0)
Yutan def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS), 25-18, 25-19 (2-0)
Yutan def. Schuyler, 25-17, 25-12 (2-0)
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.