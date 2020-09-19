Husker fall schedule released
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Husker schedule was released on Saturday. Reported by FOX, here is the current schedule:
Week 1: Nebraska at Ohio State TV: FOX
Week 2: Wisconsin at Nebraska
Week 3: Nebraska at Northwestern
Week 4: Penn State at Nebraska
Week 5: Illinois at Nebraska
Week 6: Nebraska at Iowa on Thanksgiving weekend
Week 7: Nebraska at Purdue
Week 8: Minnesota at Nebraska
.@OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/YP6UlR0rNe— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) September 19, 2020
