Husker fall schedule released

According to FOX, Nebraska will be facing Ohio State week one.
According to FOX, Nebraska will be facing Ohio State week one.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Husker schedule was released on Saturday. Reported by FOX, here is the current schedule:

Week 1: Nebraska at Ohio State TV: FOX

Week 2: Wisconsin at Nebraska

Week 3: Nebraska at Northwestern

Week 4: Penn State at Nebraska

Week 5: Illinois at Nebraska

Week 6: Nebraska at Iowa on Thanksgiving weekend

Week 7: Nebraska at Purdue

Week 8: Minnesota at Nebraska

