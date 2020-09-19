Husker fall schedule released

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Husker schedule was released on Saturday. Reported by FOX, here is the current schedule:

Week 1: Nebraska at Ohio State TV: FOX

Week 2: Wisconsin at Nebraska

Week 3: Nebraska at Northwestern

Week 4: Penn State at Nebraska

Week 5: Illinois at Nebraska

Week 6: Nebraska at Iowa on Thanksgiving weekend

Week 7: Nebraska at Purdue

Week 8: Minnesota at Nebraska

