LPD responds to 19-year-old making terroristic threats

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a 19-year-old who threatened an individual with a gun Saturday morning. The incident occurred near the 1100 Block of B Street at around 1 a.m.

According to LPD, 19-year-old Graham Newton had threatened a 20-year-old male with a handgun. Newton was arrested shortly after and charged with making Terroristic Threats. No injuries or shots were fired due to the incident.

