Matt Talbot Kitchen unveils new mural

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -If you’re driving along north 27th, something might catch your eye. The Bold Hope Mural was unveiled on Saturday at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach.

It features the skyline, a plate and fork and various silhouettes. Susanne Blue, the Executive director, said they wanted to make the community feel more welcomed because it was just a slab of concrete. They added that this project was years in the making.

“We were challenged to get permits, and an artist and a vision for what we wanted and we got there even during this pandemic,” said Blue.

Nolan Tredway is the artist. He’s Lincoln based and said he free-handed all of the mural. It took him a few months to complete.

