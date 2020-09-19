More Breezy, Hazy Weather on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a breezy, hazy day on Saturday to start the weekend, we’ll see more of the same on Sunday as not much is expected to change across the state with more strong south winds ahead of a weak cold front and hazy conditions due to wildfire smoke in the area.

South winds have been gusting between 25 and 40 MPH across much of the state on Saturday afternoon, and while winds should settle a bit Saturday evening and Saturday night, they are expected to pick right back up Sunday morning and into the afternoon.

Strong southerly winds are expected again on Sunday with gusts between 30 and 40 MPH possible across eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

A weak front pushing in from the west should keep the strongest winds across eastern Nebraska, where again wind gusts could top out at around 40 MPH at times. Also ahead of the front, some sinking motion in the atmosphere could lead to smoke mixing down to the surface at times. So while skies are expected to remain hazy for many on Sunday, air quality could be impacted across eastern Nebraska as smoke tries to filter down to the ground.

More areas of smoke are expected to create hazy conditions on Sunday. Smoke could potentially mix down to the surface on Sunday, leading to some possible air quality issues. (KOLN)

As far as temperatures go, we’ll see another mild night as temperatures fall into the 50s to low 60s to start the day on Sunday.

Temperatures should dip into the 50s to near 60° into Sunday morning. (KOLN)

By Sunday afternoon, above average temperatures with highs in the 80s are expected statewide to go along with sunny to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures into the 80s are expected for most of the state on Sunday to go with breezy and hazy conditions. (KOLN)

Into the new work week next week, the weather will stay pretty uneventful. Temperatures next week should hold steady in the low to mid 80s with sunny to mostly sunny skies for most of the week.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.