NMotion, Gener8tor offering $3,000 for business ideas

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation at just 4%. While that number is low, for that 4% this can still be a scary time. That’s why one Lincoln group is teaming up to get people in Nebraska working again, and offering $3,000 for business ideas.

NMotion wants to connect people who are dedicated to building and growing a company to the resources they need for success. They said connecting people will help grow Lincoln’s economy grow out this pandemic.

“Why not give an opportunity to people who have been wanting to build an idea into a company, give them a pathway,” said Scott Henderson, NMotion.

In the past two weeks, claims for regular and pandemic unemployment have both risen. NMotion and Gener8tor want to help entrepreneurial Nebraskans out.

“We’re looking for 10 individuals who want to spend about four and half weeks of their life working with us to take ideas and shape them into things that could become businesses,” said Henderson.

That’s NMotion’s venture residency. After that, selected participants get a $3,000 stipend to keep working on their ideas.

“At the end of that, they have a chance to actually join the accelerator studio that we’re putting together five members that will join for that and get a $100,000 investment,” said Scott Henderson, NMotion.

The Accelerator studio is a 16-week program, where participants build businesses from scratch.

“We’re finding five founders to invest $100,000 each in them," said Henderson. "And we’ll co-found a company. We’ll have a 20% stake in that company along with invest Nebraska. In turn for that, the company is going to get access to all the resources we have here at NMotion as well as the Gener8tor-wide accelerator network.”

This at a time when just last week there were over 20,000 continued weeks of regular unemployment and over 24,000 continued weeks of pandemic unemployment assistant claims in Nebraska.

“As we were watching COVID unfold, and the economic fall out happen, our team, based in Wisconsin, decided, why don’t we create a program where we can focus on those recent college grads, or people in between jobs,” said Henderson.

He said the goal of the program, and the Accelarator studio is to help Nebraska grow.

“For the city of Lincoln, the state of Nebraska," Henderson said. "Small companies are the ones that create the most jobs. Start ups create more jobs than the big companies do over time.”

