Advertisement

Robber’s Cave offers pop-up bar and tours

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This weekend, people have the chance to look inside the new Robber’s Cave Event Space and tour the caves. On Friday and Saturday, the Robber’s Cave is hosting a pop-up bar.

There will be local beers and food and individuals will be able to check out the newly renovated space, touring their four event locations and get historic tours of the cave.

“This cave has been around for so long so taking this history and bringing it forward and bringing it into people’s events, they can do their wedding and come back in 50 years and remember that they’re part of the cave’s history,” said Justin Fuchs, Robber’s Cave Event Manager.

The event goes from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night. Cave tours start at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

They will host these pop-up events for the next three weeks and sporadically throughout the year after that.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Masked up, Huskers practicing this fall

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Masked up, Huskers practicing this fall

News

Lincoln Kawasaki plant contracts in jeopardy

Updated: 1 hour ago
10/11 NOW at Ten

Forecast

Warmer, Breezy Weather Expected for the Weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Warmer, breezy weather expected this weekend.

News

Doctors say COVID-19 could impact heart health, affect athletes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The concerns regarding playing sports during the COVID-19 pandemic go beyond wanting to slow the spread of COVID-19. Doctors with UNMC said another concern is inflammation of the heart that could be life threatening.

Latest News

KOLN

Big Ten Football schedule expected Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green says the Big Ten will release the conference's football schedule on Monday.

News

Medical experts share concerns over COVID-19 and its impact on athletes

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Little Free Pantries see heavy use, bare shelves during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
There are now Little Free Pantries all over Lincoln for people to come and get a little extra help with groceries. But recently, some little free pantries shelves are getting used so much the shelves are bare when people show up.

News

High School Football Week 4 (Sept. 18)

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
It’s week 4 of Nebraska High School Football. Check back to this story for scores and highlights as they come in.

News

Health Director tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
One of the people on the front lines of Lincoln and Lancaster County’s coronavirus response has tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Arrest warrant issued for Jake Gardner

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
An arrest warrant has been issued for Jake Gardner Friday, who is accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock on May 30 during civil unrest in Omaha.