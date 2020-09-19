Robber’s Cave offers pop-up bar and tours

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This weekend, people have the chance to look inside the new Robber’s Cave Event Space and tour the caves. On Friday and Saturday, the Robber’s Cave is hosting a pop-up bar.

There will be local beers and food and individuals will be able to check out the newly renovated space, touring their four event locations and get historic tours of the cave.

“This cave has been around for so long so taking this history and bringing it forward and bringing it into people’s events, they can do their wedding and come back in 50 years and remember that they’re part of the cave’s history,” said Justin Fuchs, Robber’s Cave Event Manager.

The event goes from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night. Cave tours start at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

They will host these pop-up events for the next three weeks and sporadically throughout the year after that.

