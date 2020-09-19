Advertisement

Roca Berry Farm opens it’s doors for their 40th season

Roca Berry Farm opens it's doors to its 40th season.
Roca Berry Farm opens it's doors to its 40th season.(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Roca Berry Farm opened its doors for their 40th season.

Masks are required while in buildings such as the haunted houses or gift shop and hand sanitizer stations are throughout the farm.

Those with the farm expect lower numbers than usual due to the pandemic. They also said opening weekend is slower because people aren’t in the fall routine yet. Regardless of the turnout, they’re excited to be back open for the public.

“There’s so much jitters, and so much work to do before we get to this point,you know, that it’s almost like a big sigh," said Beverly Schaefer, manger at Roca Berry Farm. "We can kind of relax that we’ve opened the doors, and we’ll get the bugs worked out today.”

Tickets can be purchased at the farm but they are encouraging buying online to help monitor crowd sizes.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Catching up with John Cook: what’s next for Nebraska volleyball

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
We’re learning about Nebraska volleyball and what the future holds for them.

News

Matt Talbot Kitchen unveils new mural

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
The Bold Hope Mural was unveiled on Saturday at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach.

Forecast

More Breezy, Hazy Weather on Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Breezy, hazy, and warm weather expected on Sunday.

News

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Governor Pete Ricketts announced on Saturday that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away Friday.

Latest News

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday.

News

LPD responds to 19-year-old making terroristic threats

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Lincoln Police responded to a 19-year-old who threatened an individual with a gun Saturday morning.

News

Big Ten reveals 2020 football schedule

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Find out who the Huskers will be going against this fall season!

News

NMotion, Gener8tor offering $3,000 for business ideas

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
NMotion wants to connect people who are dedicated to building and growing a company to the resources they need for success. They said connecting people will help grow Lincoln’s economy grow out this pandemic.

News

Little Free Pantries see increased need, bare shelves during pandemic

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Robber’s Cave offers pop-up bar and tours

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
This weekend, people have the chance to look inside the new Robber’s Cave Event Space and tour the caves. On Friday and Saturday, the Robber’s Cave is hosting a pop-up bar.