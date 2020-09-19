Roca Berry Farm opens it’s doors for their 40th season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Roca Berry Farm opened its doors for their 40th season.

Masks are required while in buildings such as the haunted houses or gift shop and hand sanitizer stations are throughout the farm.

Those with the farm expect lower numbers than usual due to the pandemic. They also said opening weekend is slower because people aren’t in the fall routine yet. Regardless of the turnout, they’re excited to be back open for the public.

“There’s so much jitters, and so much work to do before we get to this point,you know, that it’s almost like a big sigh," said Beverly Schaefer, manger at Roca Berry Farm. "We can kind of relax that we’ve opened the doors, and we’ll get the bugs worked out today.”

Tickets can be purchased at the farm but they are encouraging buying online to help monitor crowd sizes.

