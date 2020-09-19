Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 90

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 90 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 5,630. The number of deaths in the community remains at 23.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 119

On Saturday, Sept. 19, the Douglas County Health Department reported 119 new cases of COVID-19 that were received by midnight the previous day. This makes 15,068 total cases in Douglas County.

For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page

