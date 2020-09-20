A Warm Week Ahead with a Weekend Cooldown?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The weather over the past week to 10 days has been extremely quiet across the state with little to no rain and fairly steady temperatures and it looks as if the weather will remain rather uneventful as we head into the upcoming work week.

Above average temperatures will headline the forecast as afternoon highs are expected to stay generally in the low to mid 80s this week - about 5° to 10° above the seasonal average. Rain chances again will be slim to none for most of the state as drought conditions will likely continue to worsen this week. It won’t be until late next weekend as an upper level trough digs into the Plains that we’ll begin to see some small rain chances return to the forecast.

Above average temperatures are expected through this week with cooler, more seasonal temperatures arriving next weekend. (KOLN)

With the upper level trough moving into the area, we’ll also see temperatures cool back to the lower and middle 70s by next Sunday and into the following week as we finish September. Those numbers will be fairly seasonal for late September.

For Monday, look for more hazy sunshine across the state as not much will really change from Sunday. Temperatures by the afternoon will sit in the low to mid 80s with a south winds at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Sunny and hazy conditions are expected again on Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s for most of the state. (KOLN)

