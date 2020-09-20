Advertisement

Concordia beats Hastings in OT

Bulldog running back Jonah Weyand scored his fifth touchdown of the game in overtime to win it for Concordia
By Dan Corey
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After trailing for most of the fourth quarter, Concordia running back Jonah Weyand kicked into fifth gear. With the Bulldogs trailing 21-14 to Hastings College in Seward, Weyand went off, scoring three touchdowns in the final quarter and in overtime. His five rushing touchdowns are a GPAC record.

In overtime, the Broncos would have the first chance to score but failed to do so on a field goal attempt. The Bulldogs got their chance and went to Weyand who rumbled into the endzone. The Bulldogs are now 2-0.

