Lancaster County Inmate dies

(KOSA)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A 50-year old inmate at Lancaster County Department of Corrections has died. Jeffrey Thomas was found unresponsive in his housing unit. Correctional staff administered life-saving measures until he was transported by ambulance to the hospital where he later died.

Thomas had been incarcerated since Aug. 15, 2020. As with all in-custody deaths, a grand jury will be convened to investigate.

For more information about Lancaster County please visit the website at www.lancaster.ne.gov or call 402-441-7447.

