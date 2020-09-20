Lancaster County Inmate dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A 50-year old inmate at Lancaster County Department of Corrections has died. Jeffrey Thomas was found unresponsive in his housing unit. Correctional staff administered life-saving measures until he was transported by ambulance to the hospital where he later died.

Thomas had been incarcerated since Aug. 15, 2020. As with all in-custody deaths, a grand jury will be convened to investigate.

