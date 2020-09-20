Six additional NDCS staff members positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Saturday that six staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus. Three staff members are employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and three staff workers are employed at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center. All the staff members are self-isolating at home.

Notification will be provided to those who live and work in those facilities as to the positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with those staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until cleared by a medical provider.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 127. Sixty-four of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

