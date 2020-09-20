Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 68

  • Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 68 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 5,698. The number of deaths in the community remains at 23.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 106

  • On Sunday, Sept. 20, the Douglas County Health Department reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 that were received by midnight the previous day. This makes 15,174 total cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March. The positivity rate for the week was 10.1%. with 188 more cases than last week on roughly the same number of tests. Most of the increase was among people in their 20s and 30s and marked an increase from last week’s 7.4%.

For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page

