Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

On Sunday, Sept. 20, the Douglas County Health Department reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 that were received by midnight the previous day. This makes 15,174 total cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March. The positivity rate for the week was 10.1%. with 188 more cases than last week on roughly the same number of tests. Most of the increase was among people in their 20s and 30s and marked an increase from last week’s 7.4%.