Dozen gather at capitol to honor Justice Ginsburg

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - To pay tribute to the late supreme court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, dozens gathered at the Nebraska State Capitol Sunday in honor of her. People at the capitol said it’s important to celebrate her life and legacy.

People said Ginsburg played a pivotal role in women’s rights including getting equal pay. Board member of Nebraskans for Peace Maggie Ballard said Ginsburg is a true American hero and a role model.

“I know that if she is someone that can get to the highest office in court in our country then it’s possible for any young girl to do," Ballard said. She also said she’s hopeful people can learn from Justice Ginsburg and continue to take action to get equality in the world.

