Advertisement

Expanded phone hours for those applying for Medicaid expansion

The Department of Health and Human Services will extend its phone hours for Nebraskans who want to apply for Medicaid expansion
The Department of Health and Human Services will extend its phone hours for Nebraskans who want to apply for Medicaid expansion(KMVT)
By Barb Tyler, Office of Communications
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Department of Health and Human Services will extend its phone hours for Nebraskans who want to apply for Medicaid expansion. DHHS anticipates that as October 1 nears, the date benefits will start for those who are found to be eligible for Medicaid expansion, there will be increased interest in applying for coverage. Those interested can apply for Medicaid coverage at any point throughout the year.

To apply, individuals can go to ACCESSNebraska.ne.gov or call toll free (855) 632-7633 Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Additional hours are being added on Saturdays between 8:00 a.m. – noon. TDD is also available at (402) 471-7256.

Those eligible for coverage through Medicaid expansion are adults 19 to 64 years old who earn up to 138% of the federal poverty level. Health coverage through Medicaid expansion includes a robust and comprehensive service package of physical health, behavioral health, and prescription drugs.

Additional information about Medicaid Expansion is available at dhhs.ne.gov/MedicaidExpansion.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warm and Dry This Week With Above Average Temperatures

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Mainly Sunny, breezy and Warm Monday.

News

Man arrested for holding gun to victim’s head

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police arrested a 19-year-old man who held a gun to a victim’s head during an altercation on Saturday.

News

Nebraska man sentenced to 4 years in prison for child porn

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A south-central Nebraska man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

News

LPD: Explosive goes off on woman’s car

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police are investigating after an explosive went off on a woman’s car on Sunday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Local McDonald’s offering free breakfast to teachers this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Local McDonald’s locations will be offering free breakfast to teachers this week.

News

Guide Rock man sentenced for possession of child porn

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Harrington
A Guide Rock man has been sentenced for possession of child pornography from a 2018 incident.

News

Lincoln mother speaks out after 11-year-old daughter experiences racism

Updated: 3 hours ago
"I just feel like it’s very sad,” Houston shared with 10/11.

News

More than 40% of Nebraska virus deaths are at nursing homes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
More than 40% of the deaths linked to the coronavirus in Nebraska have been at nursing homes, but the overall rate of deaths in the state’s nursing homes has remained relatively low compared with national figures.

News

Lincoln mother speaks out after 11-year-old daughter experiences racism

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
This mom says her family’s fight for social justice and equality won’t stop.

News

Jake Gardner, accused of manslaughter for Scurlock’s death, has died by suicide

Updated: 5 hours ago