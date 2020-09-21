Advertisement

Fall Officially Begins Tuesday but Summer Hangs On...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Meteorological fall began a few weeks ago on September 1st, but Tuesday marks the beginning of astronomical fall in the northern hemisphere. The autumnal equinox marks the point when the sun is directly passing over the equator and generally speaking, most areas across the world have an equal amount of daylight and darkness.

Tuesday marks the beginning of astronomical fall. In Lincoln, we&#39;ll see just over 12 hours of daylight on Tuesday.
Fall begins on Tuesday and in Lincoln sunrise will be at 7:14 AM and sunset at 7:22 PM.
While fall officially begins on Tuesday, we’ll still be holding on to some warmer than average temperatures and summer tries to hang around for just a bit longer. Temperatures are forecast to stay into the 80s and low 90s across the state with sunny skies and overall pretty pleasant conditions. One piece of good news for the day on Tuesday is that we may see more blue sky than we’ve seen for a few days as smoke is expected to be a bit thinner across the area.

Another sunny, warm day is forecast for Tuesday with highs in the 80s to low 90s across the state.
The warm weather is expected to hang around for much of this week with temperatures in the 80s to near 90° through the work week. Dry weather is also expected as we’ll continue our streak of dry days in Lincoln. Changes to the forecast don’t really arrive until this weekend and into next week as we end September and begin October. An upper level trough is forecast to dive into the region, which should bring cooler temperatures starting this weekend and into next week. We’ll also finally at least start to see some chances for moisture by the weekend, but as it stands right now, any precipitation we do see is still expected to stay fairly light.

Above average temperatures are expected to hang on through much of the work week before more seasonal weather arrives to finish September and begin October.
