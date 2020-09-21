Advertisement

Guide Rock man sentenced for possession of child porn

Source: MGN
Source: MGN(WTOK)
By Alissa Harrington
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - According to the Department of Justice, on July 19, 2018, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol executed a search warrant at a residence in Guide Rock. Sixty-five year-old Robert Rose’s laptop was seized during the search warrant and it was forensically examined by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Rose’s laptop, investigators found more than 600 images and videos of children under the age of 18 years old, including infants and toddlers, nude and/or engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Rose admitted to obtaining these images from the internet.

Rose was sentenced Friday to four years imprisonment for Possession of Child Pornography. There is no parole in the federal system. Rose was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution. After his release from prison, Rose will have to serve a 12-year term of supervised release and be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov .

