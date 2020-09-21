Husker fan’s sign goes viral after appearing on College GameDay

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Luke Nolley says he woke up at about 5:30 a.m. to be on ESPN’s College GameDay this past Saturday. The Lincoln native didn’t know that he would not only appear on the show, but have his sign he made go viral.

Due to COVID-19, College GameDay hasn’t had live audiences behind the set. Instead, fans are shown through video. Nolley was one of those fans. He cheered and held up his sign that read, “Thanks to Nebraska, Desmond gets to watch Michigan lose to Ohio State again!!” Nolley made the sign for GameDay anchor Desmond Howard, who’s been critical of how Nebraska has handled the Big Ten’s initial postponement of the fall football season.

The sign received thousands of likes and was tweeted out by the GameDay account. Some who liked the sign actually have sent him money via Venmo.

“When I was making the sign and going on GameDay, I was just doing it to be funny and have fun and get some laughs and you know, throw some shade at some other teams just having a bit of fun. I think we’re all excited that football is back and it’s something we can all look forward to with COVID, something that has brought everybody’s mood down. I don’t want to get paid for that so I thought might as well take the platform I’ve been given and at least try and do some good,” said Nolley, who attends Air Force.

Nolley is trying make a friendly wager with Howard that if Nebraska does beat Ohio State in week one, Howard has to donate triple what Nolley raises.

