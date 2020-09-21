Advertisement

Husker fan’s sign goes viral after appearing on College GameDay

Lincoln native Luke Nolley had his sign go viral after it was shown on ESPN’s College GameDay
By Dan Corey
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Luke Nolley says he woke up at about 5:30 a.m. to be on ESPN’s College GameDay this past Saturday. The Lincoln native didn’t know that he would not only appear on the show, but have his sign he made go viral.

Due to COVID-19, College GameDay hasn’t had live audiences behind the set. Instead, fans are shown through video. Nolley was one of those fans. He cheered and held up his sign that read, “Thanks to Nebraska, Desmond gets to watch Michigan lose to Ohio State again!!” Nolley made the sign for GameDay anchor Desmond Howard, who’s been critical of how Nebraska has handled the Big Ten’s initial postponement of the fall football season.

The sign received thousands of likes and was tweeted out by the GameDay account. Some who liked the sign actually have sent him money via Venmo.

“When I was making the sign and going on GameDay, I was just doing it to be funny and have fun and get some laughs and you know, throw some shade at some other teams just having a bit of fun. I think we’re all excited that football is back and it’s something we can all look forward to with COVID, something that has brought everybody’s mood down. I don’t want to get paid for that so I thought might as well take the platform I’ve been given and at least try and do some good,” said Nolley, who attends Air Force.

Nolley is trying make a friendly wager with Howard that if Nebraska does beat Ohio State in week one, Howard has to donate triple what Nolley raises.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Husker fan's sign goes viral

Updated: 1 hour ago

Sports

Concordia beats Hastings in OT

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Concordia running back Jonah Weyand scored five touchdowns in the Bulldogs' thrilling overtime win over Hastings College

Sports

HS Volleyball Highlights (9/19)

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT

Sports

Doane defeats Briar Cliff

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT

Latest News

Sports

Concordia tops Hastings in overtime

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT

KOLN

HS Volleyball Scores (Sat, Sept. 19)

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Highlights and scores from Saturday's high school volleyball matches across Nebraska.

KOLN

Doane leans on defense in first win of 2020

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Doane leaned on a strong defensive effort in a 13-6 win over Briar Cliff.

News

Big Ten reveals 2020 football schedule

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
Find out who the Huskers will be going against this fall season!

KOLN

Big Ten Football schedule expected Monday

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green says the Big Ten will release the conference's football schedule on Monday.

News

10/11 SPORTS OVERTIME: High School Football Week 4 (Sept. 18)

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
It’s week 4 of Nebraska High School Football. Check back to this story for scores and highlights as they come in.