’I really admired him’: Neighbors raise money for business owner undergoing prostate surgery

Pepe's owner undergoing prostate surgery.
Pepe's owner undergoing prostate surgery.(Jared Austin)
By Jared Austin
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln business owner who neighbors said is notorious for giving free meals, will close his business for the time being as he undergoes prostate surgery. People who started a GoFundMe for Pepe Fiero say he doesn’t have medical insurance to pay for his surgery. Some say Pepe has given out so many free healthy meals, Lincoln neighbor Leo Yankton said was time for the neighborhood to lend him a hand.

“I had been fighting cancer at the time,” Yankton said. “I had changed my diet at the time, choosing to eat healthily and that’s how I became exposed to Pepe.” Yankton met Pepe at his restaurant and turned his life around once he got closer to Pepe.

“I’m a felon,” Yankton said. “I’ve changed my life around. I was an alcoholic. I’ve gotten sober. I’ve been sober for 10 years now, but it’s men like Pepe who has taught me that I can be a compassionate person.”

When Pepe told people in the community about his surgery that’s when some took action to help as many were scared he’d have to close his restaurant permanently without any help.

“Every single person I reached out to was more than happy to help,” Yankton said. “The GoFundMe has only been going for one day and it’s had a huge positive response of support.”

Local mural artist David Manzanares said he’s a role model for several in the neighborhood and created a mural with him in to show his support for Pepe.

“That’s why I added him to the mural because he’s a very important person to the neighborhood,” Manzanares said.

From free meals at his restaurant to a mural showcasing Pepe, many in this neighborhood are hear to stand by and help who some call a role model.

Members of the community are also organizing an art show Friday to help fundraise for Pepe. If you’d like to donate to Pepe’s GoFundMe, here’s the link.

