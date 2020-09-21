Inmate missing from community corrections center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O). Thomas Craven #89093 was out on an approved furlough to attend religious services. Afterward, he was spotted leaving in an unknown vehicle. The facility received notification that Craven had removed his electronic monitoring device near the area of 48th and Underwood.

Craven started serving his sentence on February 13, 2019. He is serving six to seven years on charges out of Douglas County that include terroristic threats, second degree assault and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). His tentative release date is September 18, 2021. He has a parole eligibility date of March 27, 2021.

Craven is a 56-year old white man, 5′, 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of Craven’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

