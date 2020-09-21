Advertisement

Inmate missing from community corrections center

An inmate has been reported missing from Community Corrections in Omaha.
An inmate has been reported missing from Community Corrections in Omaha.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O). Thomas Craven #89093 was out on an approved furlough to attend religious services. Afterward, he was spotted leaving in an unknown vehicle. The facility received notification that Craven had removed his electronic monitoring device near the area of 48th and Underwood.

Craven started serving his sentence on February 13, 2019. He is serving six to seven years on charges out of Douglas County that include terroristic threats, second degree assault and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). His tentative release date is September 18, 2021. He has a parole eligibility date of March 27, 2021.

Craven is a 56-year old white man, 5′, 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of Craven’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A Warm Week Ahead with a Weekend Cooldown?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
More of the same for Monday - sunny, hazy, and a bit breezy with highs in the low to mid 80s across the state.

News

Jake Gardner, accused of manslaughter for Scurlock’s death, has died by suicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Jake Gardner, accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock this summer, has died by suicide according to Gardner’s attorney.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday.

News

Lancaster County Inmate dies

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A 50-year old inmate at Lancaster County Department of Corrections has died.

Latest News

News

Six additional NDCS staff members positive for COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Saturday that six staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus.

News

MTKO unveils "Bold Hope" mural

Updated: 20 hours ago
MTKO unveils "Bold Hope" mural

News

Roca Berry Farm opens for 40th season

Updated: 20 hours ago
Roca Berry Farm opens for 40th season

News

Catching up with John Cook: part 2

Updated: 21 hours ago
Catching up with John Cook: part 2

Forecast

More Breezy, Hazy Weather on Sunday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Breezy, hazy, and warm weather expected on Sunday.

News

Catching up with John Cook: part 1

Updated: 23 hours ago
Catching up with John Cook: part 1