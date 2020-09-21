LFR responds to mobile home fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a mobile home fire on Monday. The incident occurred at around 3:48 p.m near the 3500 block of NW Nutwood Court.

When LFR arrived, heavy smoke and flames were found coming from the side of a mobile home. Firefighters entered and found fire along the side of the mobile home.

Two residents were relocated due to the incident. No injuries were reported.

Two residents were outside when LFR arrived. Currently, it is unknown what caused the fire, or how much damage was caused by the fire.

