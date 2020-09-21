Advertisement

LFR responds to mobile home fire

(WIBW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a mobile home fire on Monday. The incident occurred at around 3:48 p.m near the 3500 block of NW Nutwood Court.

When LFR arrived, heavy smoke and flames were found coming from the side of a mobile home. Firefighters entered and found fire along the side of the mobile home.

Two residents were relocated due to the incident. No injuries were reported.

Two residents were outside when LFR arrived. Currently, it is unknown what caused the fire, or how much damage was caused by the fire.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Ricketts & DHHS leaders highlight service to Medicaid recipients, temporary housing option for teachers

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Pete Ricketts held a press briefing on Monday to provide updates on the State’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Forecast

Fall Officially Begins Tuesday but Summer Hangs On...

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Fall officially begins on Tuesday, but we'll still see more above average temperatures as summer tries to hang on for a bit longer.

News

Junior League of Lincoln starts first Diaper Bank in city, at a time when need is higher than normal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Before the pandemic, it was estimated that more than 6,000 children in Lancaster County don’t have the diapers they need, and that was before the pandemic.

News

Three teens headed to prison for February attack at YRTC

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
Three teenage boys are in prison for convictions related to a vicious beating last winter at the Kearney YRTC.

Latest News

News

Lincoln reports 24th death from COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Monday that another resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 24.

News

35 missing Ohio children recovered during month-long operation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chris Anderson
A joint-effort over the past month between local and federal law enforcement agencies resulted in the recovery of nearly three dozen missing children, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

News

NSP Joins “Operation Clear Track” for Rail Safety Week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Nebraska State Patrol is proud to be joining forces with first responder agencies in the U.S. and Canada for “Operation Clear Track” — the single largest rail-safety initiative in North America.

Forecast

Warm and Dry This Week With Above Average Temperatures

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Mainly Sunny, breezy and Warm Monday.

News

Expanded phone hours for those applying for Medicaid expansion

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Barb Tyler, Office of Communications
The Department of Health and Human Services will extend its phone hours for Nebraskans who want to apply for Medicaid expansion

News

Man arrested for holding gun to victim’s head

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police arrested a 19-year-old man who held a gun to a victim’s head during an altercation on Saturday.